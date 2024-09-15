Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Decreases By 60.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASMIY
ASM International Price Performance
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $760.07 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 21.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
Further Reading
