Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Expands By 19.4%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 755,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. 414,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,344. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $96.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at $110,423,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 906,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,948,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 37.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,322,000 after buying an additional 184,621 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 82.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 662,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 299,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $41,609,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,476,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

