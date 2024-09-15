Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Grows By 38.8%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the August 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Astellas Pharma stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 171.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

