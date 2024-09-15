Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Drops By 22.2%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 13.4 %
AUROW stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.52. 551,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,782. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
