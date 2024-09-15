Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Grows By 22.4%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $885.73. 406,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,412. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $903.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $857.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $814.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $902.13.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

