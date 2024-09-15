Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Rises By 140.6%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 140.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Branicks Group Stock Performance
Branicks Group stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Branicks Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.78.
Branicks Group Company Profile
