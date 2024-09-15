Short Interest in Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Rises By 140.6%

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 140.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Branicks Group Stock Performance

Branicks Group stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Branicks Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Branicks Group Company Profile

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

