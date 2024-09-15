Short Interest in Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Drops By 47.8%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Creative Technology Price Performance

Shares of CREAF stock remained flat at $0.87 on Friday. Creative Technology has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides headphones, gaming headsets, speakers, sound cards, sound blasters, work solutions, webcams, adapters and accessories, audio products, and others.

