Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Declines By 33.3%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Macquarie raised CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSL
CSL Trading Down 1.0 %
CSL Company Profile
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.