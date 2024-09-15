Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Declines By 33.3%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie raised CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

CSL Trading Down 1.0 %

CSL Company Profile

CSLLY stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.90. 14,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,232. CSL has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

