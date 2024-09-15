Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Increases By 44.7%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the August 15th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days.

Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958. Diageo has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

