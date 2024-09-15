Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Declines By 23.4%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

AAPD opened at $17.38 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.2117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth about $416,000.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

