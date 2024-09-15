Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Declines By 62.8%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the August 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

DNB Bank ASA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 43,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $21.58.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.