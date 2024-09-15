Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Decreases By 18.7%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.

Enghouse Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Enghouse Systems stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

