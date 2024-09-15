Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Decreases By 18.7%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.
Enghouse Systems Stock Up 0.5 %
Enghouse Systems stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.
About Enghouse Systems
