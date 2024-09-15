Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Increases By 150.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
FTXR stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
