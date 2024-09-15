Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Rises By 21.6%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flora Growth stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,982 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of Flora Growth worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Flora Growth Price Performance

Shares of Flora Growth stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.97. 49,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,330. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flora Growth will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

