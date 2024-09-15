Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expands By 21.1%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 497.0% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 137.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $137.35. 874,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,831. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.72. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

