Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Declines By 18.2%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 1.82% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRMI opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.