Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Increases By 114.2%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,157,600 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the August 15th total of 7,075,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,886.6 days.
Haidilao International Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.69.
Haidilao International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haidilao International
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.