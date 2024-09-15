Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Decreases By 67.9%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock remained flat at $8.37 during midday trading on Friday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.326 per share. This is an increase from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.