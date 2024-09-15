Short Interest in iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Rises By 133.3%

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Price Performance

ERET opened at $28.80 on Friday. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

