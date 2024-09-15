Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Increases By 121.4%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QAT opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 445.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.32% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

