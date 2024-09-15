Short Interest in IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Expands By 93.9%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 416,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

IWG Price Performance

OTCMKTS IWGFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,379. IWG has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

