Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Expands By 25.0%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance
Shares of WLYB stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.68.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
