Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Expands By 117.6%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the August 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research upgraded KDDI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get KDDI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDDI

KDDI Stock Up 0.5 %

KDDIY stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.06. KDDI has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.