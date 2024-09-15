Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Drops By 67.4%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kyocera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,684. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.