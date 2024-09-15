Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Grows By 20.5%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,772,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 1,471,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.7 days.
Metro Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MTRAF remained flat at $63.89 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,627. Metro has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.
About Metro
