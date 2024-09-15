Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Grows By 20.5%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,772,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 1,471,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.7 days.

Metro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTRAF remained flat at $63.89 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,627. Metro has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

