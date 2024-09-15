Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Expands By 19.1%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 3,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,885. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 million, a P/E ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

