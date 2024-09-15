Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expands By 22.7%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

PPC stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

