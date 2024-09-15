Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Declines By 23.8%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. 29,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,311. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Renault has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

