Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Declines By 23.8%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Renault Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. 29,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,311. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Renault has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.72.
Renault Company Profile
