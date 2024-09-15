Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Decreases By 27.2%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sentage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. Sentage has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $8.45.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

