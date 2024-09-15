Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Decreases By 27.2%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Sentage Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. Sentage has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $8.45.
About Sentage
