Short Interest in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Drops By 30.9%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 111,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 736,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences stock. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,537,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Senti Biosciences makes up about 1.7% of 8VC GP I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 8VC GP I LLC owned approximately 5.70% of Senti Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SNTI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 11,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Senti Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

See Also

