Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Decreases By 61.7%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BLCN traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,740. The company has a market cap of $62.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.1259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

(Get Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.