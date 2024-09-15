Short Interest in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rises By 36.6%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,700 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 399,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smith Micro Software stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.76% of Smith Micro Software worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Smith Micro Software Stock Down 4.4 %

SMSI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 102,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

