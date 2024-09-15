Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Increases By 50.0%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 51.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Stratasys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 549,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,217. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $491.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

