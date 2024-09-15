Short Interest in Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Rises By 24.1%

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 1,200,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,905.0 days.
Takashimaya Price Performance
TKSHF stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Takashimaya has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.
About Takashimaya
