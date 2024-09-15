Short Interest in Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Rises By 24.1%

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 1,200,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,905.0 days.

Takashimaya Price Performance

TKSHF stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Takashimaya has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

About Takashimaya

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the department stores, corporate, and mail order business in Japan. It operates through Department Store, Commercial Property Development, Finance, and Construction and Design segment. The company's Department Store segment engages in retailing operations of clothing, accessories, home furnishings, foods, and other products.

