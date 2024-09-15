Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Expands By 83.2%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,100 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the August 15th total of 519,300 shares. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,894,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,799,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

