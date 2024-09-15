Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declines By 18.0%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.77.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

