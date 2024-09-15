Short Interest in Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Decreases By 25.3%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,444,700 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 5,949,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,661,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $47.82. 1,131,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 24.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Tencent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

