Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Increases By 78.9%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Coretec Group Stock Performance

CRTG stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 6,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, engages in developing, testing, and providing various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

