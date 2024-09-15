Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Increases By 78.9%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Performance
CRTG stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 6,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Coretec Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.