Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Drops By 34.4%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $39.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 546. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $52.64.

About The Swatch Group

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.