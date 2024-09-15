Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Decreases By 39.1%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.9 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

Shares of TTUUF remained flat at $6.92 during midday trading on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

