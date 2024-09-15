Short Interest in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Decreases By 63.3%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Toro Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TORO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.38. 44,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,369. Toro has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

Get Toro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toro stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Toro worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.