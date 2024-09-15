Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Increases By 34.9%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 110,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,059,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,939. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $82,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 187,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,103. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

