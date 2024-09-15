Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Increases By 44.0%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
United Health Products Stock Performance
United Health Products stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Friday. 85,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
About United Health Products
