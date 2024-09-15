Short Interest in United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Increases By 44.0%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the August 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

United Health Products Stock Performance

United Health Products stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Friday. 85,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. United Health Products has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

