Short Interest in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Decreases By 50.4%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIRX. Leerink Partners cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Viracta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.69. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

