Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Declines By 38.2%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,600 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 859,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 312.7 days.

Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance

WDPSF opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $33.76.

About Warehouses De Pauw

(Get Free Report)

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP has over 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.