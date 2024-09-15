Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Declines By 38.2%

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,600 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the August 15th total of 859,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 312.7 days.

Warehouses De Pauw Stock Performance

WDPSF opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $33.76.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP has over 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

