Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

NYSE:SSTK opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $220.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 31,733.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Shutterstock by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

