Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0589 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Sims Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. Sims has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.20.
Sims Company Profile
