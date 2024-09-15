SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Gap Down to $15.60

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.60, but opened at $15.27. SLR Investment shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 70,509 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLRC

SLR Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $839.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 56,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SLR Investment news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 56,584 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,270,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,760.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 70,584 shares of company stock worth $855,625. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.