Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Socket Mobile Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.17. 4,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.93%.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

