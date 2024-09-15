SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.43 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $212,828.15 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000827 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

